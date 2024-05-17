That crown in fact belongs to Oxfordshire 'bad boy farmer', 64-year-old Jeremy Clarkson.

And this is no mere fluke, the former Top Gear presenter, whose Diddly Squat Farm is based in Chadlington, has now claimed this crown for the second year running.

The Clarkson's Farm star scored an impressive nine out of 10 points in the annual poll conducted by IllicitEncounters, which bills itself as "the best online dating site for married people".

Jeremy Clarkson has officially been crowned the UK's sexiest man for the second year in a row... @edballs | @ranvir01 | @SeanFletcherTV pic.twitter.com/tmPXSjF2Fn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 16, 2024

27-year-old Spider-Man actor Tom Holland bagged himself second place, whereas the Prince Of Wales, 41, came third.

But neither could hold a candle to Mr Clarkson's rugged Cotswolds charm.

The annual Sexiest Man poll is voted by 2,000 of its female members.

The women are asked who they think the UK's sexiest man is, asking them to score a 50-strong list of the past year's most famous, culturally relevant names from most to least 'sexy'.

Each name was scored 1-10 (10 being the highest) based on their 'sexiness'.

Jessica Leoni, spokesperson at Illicitencounters.com, who organises the annual UKs Sexiest Man poll, told the Daily Mail: "Clarkson and his farm is a bit like Noah's ark and just like the animal's in that story, his victory in the Sexiest Man vote has come in twos.

"We all know about his brash persona, but the latest series of Diddly Squat has shown he can tug at heartstrings too - and clearly his famer look continues to set hearts racing.

"Just like last year's poll, we knew providing our members with a list of 50 famous names across both genders and asking them to score them on their 'sexiness' would throw up some surprises - we're not putting it past Clarkson to go for the three-peat next year."

Last year, Mr Clarkson also landed himself the top spot as ladies couldn't resist his "bad boy farm vibe".

The Oxfordshire farmer pipped Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and rugby royal Mike Tindall in last year's vote who finished second and third respectively.

Mr Clarkson also beat Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for his perceived sexiness.

It comes as the third season of Clarkson's Farm began airing on Prime Video on May 3.