Lee Crewe has today been named as the victim of an incident in Maindee on Tuesday evening.

Tributes have been pouring in since the 36-year-old's death, with some describing Lee as a 'gentle giant'.

Sadie Calverley, a close friend, told the Argus that Lee had been full of life and playing with her children 20 minutes before he was killed.

Lee was playing with friend's children minutes before his death. Picture: Facebook (Image: Facebook)“His heart was massive," she said. "He was playing with my children and playing on the trampoline twenty minutes before he was killed.

“He was here for an hour, and they were all laughing on the trampoline, my heart is shattered I wish I kept him here longer.

“I will never feel okay as this has shattered my heart into a million pieces, and I can't stop thinking of his poor mum.

“I am glad you got to give me a big cwtch one last time, I’m heartbroken sleep tight my friend love you loads mukka.”

Lee has been described as a good friend who was always there for anyone as friends and family members have left floral tributes at the scene in Chepstow Road where he died.

More than 100 tributes have already been posted on social media in his memory.

Tributes pour in to Lee Crewe who died in alleged murder. Picture: Facebook (Image: Facebook)Among them, Jordan Hill posted: “I am so hurt my brva is gone. I am so upset.

"I am going to miss you so much Lee Crewe I can't stop thinking about you mate. The thought that I am not going to see you again I am heartbroken.

“I’ll never forget you, my friend, you were a good friend to me and always had my back. You were a good boy, and this should never have happened I am devastated.”

Samantha Patricia Davies posted: “I’m still trying to process that you're not here anymore, we had a love-hate relationship at one point but we were always drawn back to each other.

“We made some unforgettable memories together which I will never forget, your life was taken so soon and it’s heart-breaking. I hope you are at peace now Lee.”

A Newport man, 21, was arrested earlier today on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time for questioning.