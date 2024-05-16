The A40 near Raglan was shut in both directions from High Street (Raglan roundabout) to A449 (Raglan Interchange.) from 1.40pm, Thursday, May 16, due to a serious incident.

Gwent Police received reports of a crash on the A40 near Raglan at around 12.10pm.

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The crash involved two cars: a Ford and a Jeep.

The rear seat passengers of the Ford, a man and woman in their seventies have sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A40 near Raglan around 12.10pm on Thursday, 16 May.

“The incident is ongoing.”

The eastbound carriageway towards Monmouth from Raglan has been closed for over six hours as police investigations continue.

Due to the closure of the A40 eastbound there is heavy congestion on surrounding routes including Clytha Road, Raglan High Street and Groesenon Road as police remain at the scene.

The junction has previously been described as a dangerous junction and is no longer fit for purpose by local MP David TC Davies.

In June 2022, a meeting took place between Raglan Community Council, Monmouthshire County Council and the Welsh Government to discuss solutions to the A40.

There have also been repeated pleas for the speed limit to be reduced from 70mph to 50mph after a series of accidents and near-misses.

At the time of publication, all information was correct and the road was still closed