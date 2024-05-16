Rory, 14, has been reported missing. He has links to Cardiff, Bridgend and Newport.

He was last seen near Hansen Street in the Butetown area of Cardiff at around 3 pm on Wednesday, May 15.

He is described as 5ft 4 tall of a slim build with short/shaved brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms with white ticks along the side seam, black Nike trainers with a red tick and a black and grey Northface jacket, with grey on the bottom half and black over the shoulders.

He was also spotted with a hoodrich man bag with him.

Anyone with information should contact South Wales Police with the reference number 2400157631.

A Spokesperson for South Wales Police, said: “Rory, 14, has been reported as missing. He was last seen around 3pm yesterday, Wednesday May 15, near Hansen Street, #Cardiff.

“He is around 5’4” tall of slim build with short/shaved brown hair.

“Rory was last seen wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms with white ticks along the side seam; black Nike trainers with a red tick; a black and grey North face jacket - grey on the bottom half and black over the shoulders (reversible to an all-black jacket) and he also has a black Hoodrich manbag with him.

“He has links to #Bridgend, #Cardiff and #Newport.

“Anyone who may have seen Rory, or who has information which will help us find him, is asked to contact us by one of the below means quoting occurrence number 2400157631.”