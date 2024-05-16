HAVE you seen this missing man?
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Christopher Jones.
The 37-year-old from Gilfach, Caerphilly is described as being around 6ft tall and of medium build.
A police spokesperson said: “He was last seen in the south of Caerphilly on Friday, May 3.
“Christopher also has links to the Bargoed area.
“He usually wears a big puffy coat, jeans and walking boots.
“Anyone with any information on Christopher's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400158176.
“Christopher is also urged to get in touch with us.”
