HAVE you seen this missing man?

Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Christopher Jones.

The 37-year-old from Gilfach, Caerphilly is described as being around 6ft tall and of medium build.

A police spokesperson said: “He was last seen in the south of Caerphilly on Friday, May 3.

“Christopher also has links to the Bargoed area.

“He usually wears a big puffy coat, jeans and walking boots.

“Anyone with any information on Christopher's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400158176.

“Christopher is also urged to get in touch with us.”