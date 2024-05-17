THE A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny has reopened 10 hours after a serious accident.
Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A40 near Raglan around 12.10pm on Thursday May 16.
Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The crash involved two cars: a Ford and a Jeep.
The rear seat passengers of the Ford, a man and a woman in their seventies, have sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.
At the time the road was closed in both directions.
At approximately 10:01pm yesterday evening, May 16 the road reopened.
