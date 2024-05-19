THERE are homes, there are homes, and there are homes… and this one up for sale in Penarth definitely falls into the third category.
Over 4,000 square feet of sheer luxury with spectacular sea views, bespoke period features and (before you ask) yes! There is an Orangery.
The semi-detached house on Bridgeman Road could be yours for a cool £2.5m – and fear not if over £2m doesn’t get you a house with its own four walls – I’m sure the neighbours on Bridgeman are lovely.
Rarely available on the market, this is the only private Victorian house overlooking the sea left in Penarth.
The house was built in 1876 and owned by ship owner Harry Cohen and has been lovingly renovated and restored by the current owners.
The house is set within a generous plot with a large landscaped garden including a gate into Windsor Gardens
Features include quality Amtico flooring in the entrance hall with bespoke installed stained glass windows.
The drawing room retains original stained glass depicting the Knights of the round table and further benefits from exposed wooden flooring plus inset log burner.
The gorgeous dining room leads into the impressive Orangery style kitchen with family area complete with 19' high glass roof lantern and under floor heating.
The kitchen also includes contemporary two tone units combined with solid granite worktop and island unit plus appliances to include dishwasher, double oven and warming tray plus Aga range cooker.
Contact Jeffrey Ross, Penarth, if you’re ready to buy.
