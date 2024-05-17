THE EMERGENCY services have attended a single vehicle crash in Newport.
Gwent Police received a report of a crash on Pillmawr Road, at around 6.35pm on Thursday May 16.
Officers attended and the road was closed for a short time.
The crash involved one car - a black Mercedes.
There were no reports of any injuries, according to the force.
