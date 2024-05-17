Newport City Homes and Melin Homes are combining into a new organisation with the aim of enhancing service quality and opportunities for their teams and customers.

The associations have reassured residents that services will remain uninterrupted throughout the integration process.

The main action taken for the merger has been the appointment of a group chief executive officer (CEO).

After a comprehensive assessment process, Melin Homes’ CEO, Paula Kennedy, accepted the position.

She emphasised the importance of building on the best aspects of both Melin and Newport City Homes to shape the new organisation.

In a significant move, Ceri Doyle, CEO of Newport City Homes, opted not to apply for the new role due to a mix of personal and professional reasons.

Despite this, Ms Doyle remains enthusiastic about the merger’s potential benefits for the housing sector in Wales.

Moreover, she's keen on the innovative prospects for the customers, staff, and communities that both Melin and Newport City Homes serve.

While the merger programme is underway, both Ceri Doyle and Paula Kennedy continue to work cooperatively, supported by the boards of Newport City Homes and Melin.

With today being the final day for public input, Newport City Homes has urged constituents to complete a survey on their website, expressing their views about the proposed merger and the services they want improved.