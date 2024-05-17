Gwent Police recently appealed for information to find 39-year-old Paul Williams, from the Rhymney area, who had been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Williams received a prison sentence of two years and three months for attempted burglary at Merthyr Crown Court in November 2022.

In an update the force announced that he has now been found and arrested.

"He has now been found and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal."