Ross Foley, 30, is currently appearing in the much-lauded play Nye which is about to start a run of shows at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.

Written by Tim Rice, Nye is about Aneurin Bevan, the Ebbw Vale MP regarded as the founder of the NHS.

Mr Foley plays a number of roles in the play side by side with Sheen.

When we asked Mr Foley what advice and tips he picked up from the Welsh acting goliath who has appeared across theatre and cinema, he said the thing about Sheen that sets him apart is his self-confidence.

“The moment between shows Michael gave me a wonderful tip,” said Mr Foley.

“He is so confident in himself, there is not one iota of self-doubt - which cripples so many actors.

“He said ‘really believe in yourself. Mean what you say and say what you mean’.”

Michael Sheen gave Ross from Sully a valuable piece of advice (Image: PA Media)

Ross Foley was born in Newport and grew up in Risca before his mother moved him to Sully with the intention of getting her son into Stanwell School, Penarth.

It was at Stanwell that Mr Foley’s love of acting turned into something he began to seriously pursue, as he joined the school’s fabled drama department.

“My theatrical background comes through my dad,” said Mr Foley. “He was always a theatrical person doing characters and voices for us as kids.

“Then I went to Stanwell School and the drama department there is really huge and supportive. The teaching is excellent.”

Mr Foley thanked his teachers at Stanwell by buying them tickets for the show when it’s on in Cardiff.

Mum Jane Warke is hugely proud of what her son has achieved in his short career.

On her son, Ms Warke said: “Ross secured a coveted place at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, where he studied for three years.

“Since leaving, he has pursued his acting career with a steely determination that never left him, (and) at 30, he's looking forward to a bright future in the acting world.”

Ross Foley was born in Newport and went to Stanwell School Penarth (Image: Supplied)

He now appears in play 'Nye' with Michael Sheen (Image: Johan Persson)

Tim Rice’s Nye starring Michael Sheen at the Wales Millenium Centre Cardiff

Previously running at the National Theatre London, Nye is finally in Wales where it belongs – and despite his prestigious acting career it’s said this is Sheen’s first appearance on stage in Wales.

Sheen plays Aneurin Bevan who founded the NHS (Image: Johan Persson)

Mr Foley says the type of work Nye is, it can only be properly appreciated on the stage.

“Nye is described as part biopic, part fantasia drama,” said Mr Foley. “There’s moments of abstract drama and comedy and lots of theatricality.”

Nye begins a run of shows at the Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, from May 18 with the last show on June 1. Go online to Wales Millennium Centre to find out more.