If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

Bruno, male, one year old, Boxer. Bruno has come to us from a home as he didn't get along with the other male dog, although he got on wonderfully with the four female dogs. Bruno is looking for an active home where he can go on plenty of walks and adventures. He would really like to be back in a home as soon as possible. He could be homed as an only dog or live with female dogs.

William, male, 11 years old, Pug. William is the sweetest old man who has come to us from a home through no fault of his own with his friends Woody and Kermit. He is very close to Woody and we would love to find them a home together. William was diagnosed with cancer and was given six months to live around four years ago. We are told that he is good with dogs, kids and cats.

Woody, male, 13 years old, Jack Russell cross Pug. Woody is a lovely older gentleman who has come to us from a home through no fault of his own with his friends William and Kermit. He is very close to William and we would like an adopter who would be happy to adopt them both. He is an older boy who has a touch of hayfever and has allergies to pollen and grass. He takes a steroid tablet for this daily. We are told that Woody is great with dogs, fine with cats and is happy around children. He would either like to live with William, or he could live with another dog or even be an only dog in the right home.

Kermit, male, six years old, Pug. Kermit came to us from a home along with his pals Woody and William and is feeling a little overwhelmed to find himself here. We are told he good with dogs, kids and cats so would be a great choice for a family home or those with feline friends. He is confident enough to be the only dog in his new home or he can live with others.

Candycane, female, six years old, Pomeranian. Candycane came to us from a breeder and has been here a few months now. She was very overwhelmed when she first arrived but has really started to come out of her shell. She is a huge character and we can't understand how she's still with us. She will be looking for a home where there is another kind and confident resident dog. She has never lived in a home before.