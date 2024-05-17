It had been intended the new £70 million King Henry VII school building – for pupils aged three to 19 – would be ready for students at the existing secondary and youngsters at Deri View Primary to move into during the upcoming 2024 autumn term.

But the councillor responsible for education in Monmouthshire has now confirmed the county council and main contractors, Morgan Sindall, have agreed a revised handover date of April 17, 2025.

Abergavenny Landsdown ward Labour councillor Martyn Groucutt said there had been minimal changes to design, including more cladding than bricks, but said: “The consequence is there will be a five month delay to the handover and the projected date is now April 17. There will be no additional cost to this authority.”

The cabinet member said Morgan Sindall has agreed to bring in additional workers and is confident it can meet the new deadline.

A knock-on impact of the delay in opening the new building is that the planned move for Abergavenny’s Welsh medium primary, Ysgol Y Fenni, to the modern building that will be left behind at Deri View is also pushed back.

Chepstow Mount Pleasant Conservative councillor Paul Pavia, who had asked for an update at the county council’s May 16 meeting, said he was concerned by this and the impact on King Henry pupils moving schools shortly before next May’s GCSE exams.

Cllr Groucutt said the handover date is ahead of the Easter holidays but he shared the concern about exams.

The former King Henry VIII school and Deri View officially closed at the end of last year’s summer term and formed a new school, operating from their two existing sites, from September 2023.