New research by Utility Bidder reveals a 36.22 per cent rise in the number of higher-rate taxpayers in Wales over the past ten years. This saw the number go from 127,00 in 2014/15 to 173,000 in 2023/24.

The country comes third in a UK-wide analysis of regions with the greatest surge in higher-rate taxpayers.

Scotland leads the way with a 66.08 per cent increase, followed closely by Northern Ireland, which saw a 51.56 per cent growth.

Furthermore, London boasts the largest proportion of higher-rate taxpayers, with 1,010,000 workers falling into the category, a 21.67 per cent of the working population.

However, Wales has outpaced regions including the West Midlands and South West in its growth of higher taxpayers over the ten-year period.

The Utility Bidder report offers a comprehensive look at European Tax data, covering aspects such as tax revenues, goods and services tax as a percentage of GDP across various UK and European regions.