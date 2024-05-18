The number of people paying higher rate tax in Wales has increased in the last decade.
New research by Utility Bidder reveals a 36.22 per cent rise in the number of higher-rate taxpayers in Wales over the past ten years. This saw the number go from 127,00 in 2014/15 to 173,000 in 2023/24.
The country comes third in a UK-wide analysis of regions with the greatest surge in higher-rate taxpayers.
Scotland leads the way with a 66.08 per cent increase, followed closely by Northern Ireland, which saw a 51.56 per cent growth.
Furthermore, London boasts the largest proportion of higher-rate taxpayers, with 1,010,000 workers falling into the category, a 21.67 per cent of the working population.
However, Wales has outpaced regions including the West Midlands and South West in its growth of higher taxpayers over the ten-year period.
The Utility Bidder report offers a comprehensive look at European Tax data, covering aspects such as tax revenues, goods and services tax as a percentage of GDP across various UK and European regions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here