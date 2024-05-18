The RSPCA Wyth Sir Branch, which covers locations like Torfaen, Newport and Caerphilly, will be part of the festivities with its One Fun Day event at Ponthir Village Hall on June 16 from 10am to 4pm.

One Fun Day is a movement held by RSPCA, but its 200th-anniversary celebration makes this year's event extra special.

Each of the more than 70 events across the country, including animal centres, shops and unexpected locations, promises its unique flair of fun filled activities.

RSPCA Wyth Sir office administrator Chloe Harding said: "It’s incredible to think that the RSPCA has been helping animals for 200 years - making us the oldest animal welfare charity in the world.

"This is such an amazing feat and one that we can’t wait to celebrate with our supporters old and new at our one fun day event in Ponthir."

For more information about the event and how you could be part of the fun, please visit the RSPCA Wyth Sir’s Facebook page.