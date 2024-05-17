The New Lahore, on Lower Dock Street, is one of the longest running restaurants in Newport having opened by Mr Islam in 1961.

Manager Rizwan Shahid aims to maintain the restaurant's reputation for excellence and specialty dishes.

The business now has a reason to celebrate after being winning the Best Takeaway Food in Newport 2024 by Restaurant Guru website for the second time running.

The New Lahore serves authentic Bangladeshi and Indian food (Image: Rizwan)

Rizwan called winning the title "rewarding and validating" and thanked their "friends and customers" for their support.

He said: "Winning Best Takeaway Food in Newport is an incredible achievement for The New Lahore.

"It feels rewarding and validating to receive recognition for the hard work and dedication providing excellent food and service to the community.

Outside The New Lahore (Image: Rizwan)

"This is the second award we have received from Restaurant Guru and last year we also won TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice 2023.

"We would like to sincerely thank all our customers and friends who have supported us throughout the years. Also we look forward to the many awards which will hopefully be obtained in the future from the continuous love and support from you guys.

The business provides hot meals every Sunday in partnership with Pride In Pill (Image: Rizwan)

"We try to help out within the community by offering 15% NHS dining in discount as-well as offering discounts to large/small major companies/businesses to keep the friendships and loyalties their between us both.

"We provide hot meals every Sunday to help out the homeless and in need. This is in partnership with Pride In Pill who do their very best to help out in the community.

"We are also proud sponsors of Malpas United junior youth football club under 13’s."

The New Lahore sponsors Malpas United junior youth football club under 13’s (Image: Rizwan)

Rizwan believes the secret to the businesses success is the authentic Bangladeshi and Indian flavours they use alongside high-quality ingredients and traditional cooking methods.

He said: "The New Lahore's food is special due to its authentic Bangladeshi and Indian flavours, made with high-quality ingredients and traditional cooking methods.

"The experience and expertise of the team contribute to the consistent quality and unique tastes throughout every dish cooked.

Looks so good (Image: Rizwan)

"We are known for our specialty dishes, this may include popular options like biryanis, curries which can be served in the traditional old style or contemporary new style. We also have an array off grilled selections.

"These dishes showcase the rich and diverse flavours of South Asian cuisine."