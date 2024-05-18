This property, found in the much desired location of Stow Park Circle in Newport, offers "a unique opportunity" to either become an "extensive family home" with seven or eight bedrooms, or remain as two separate apartments.

The current design as a duplex could offer options for versatile family living or even as a potential holiday let.

Originally built in the 1800s, this property boasts "a wealth of spectacular period features" including high ceilings, ornate coving and even original fireplaces.

The views are another key selling point, with a balcony where the "far stretching" views can be enjoyed, as well as beautifully-kept lawn gardens.

The duplex is split into two apartments. The first apartment includes two double bedrooms a "spacious bay-aspect" living area, and a "generous" kitchen and diner area.

While the master bedroom is served by an en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe, a jack and jill bathroom is found in the hallway and serves the second bedroom.

The gardens can be easily accessed from both the master bedroom and living area, while the kitchen offers access to the garage, a perfect space for storage.

The second apartment, while currently separated, could easily be re-converted with the first into one property for a large family.

This apartment boasts "similar character" and "more living space", with two bedrooms on the first floor and a further four upstairs, all doubles.

The living area, at the forefront of the apartment, enjoys views, while the second ground floor bedroom has potential to become a dining area.

The main bedroom has fitted storage space and is served by an ensuite bathroom.

The kitchen includes a variety of units, and has a range cooker, and has a "bright breakfast area" down a small set of steps.

Three bedrooms on the upper floor have fitted storage, while the sixth bedroom includes a "walk-in area" which could be adapted for "varied usage" should that be required.

The third bedroom has the "panoramic views" the property boasts, accessible from a private balcony.

Both apartments are given plentiful parking space, with a private driveway leading to parking at the rear of the property.

The location in Newport city centre ensures this is a perfect location for those working in the city or with a need to commute, with "fantastic road and rail links" to the big cities including Cardiff, London and Bristol.

On the market for £650,000 from Number One Real Estate in Newport, you can call 01633 603687 to find out more or book a viewing.