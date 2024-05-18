This project, known as 'Healthy Young Minds', has received £149,980 to co-produce an early intervention programme with high school students, promoting mental well-being through engagement with nature and local green spaces.

The project is in collaboration with the Children and Adolescent Mental Health service (NHS Highland). Under the leadership of Dr Sara Bradley at USW and Dr Nick Barnes at NHS Highland, the programme will be developed with students from five rural secondary schools in the Scottish Highlands.

It aims to foster mental well-being, resilience, and a reduction in anxiety.

Dr Bradley said: "Poor mental health is experienced by many young people, particularly following the Covid-19 pandemic, and poses a significant health challenge, nationally and globally.

"Levels of anxiety are increasing, fuelled by fears about issues like climate change, examinations, body image and cyberbullying.

"In rural areas, young people are particularly isolated and experience challenges in accessing services, reinforcing health inequalities.

"The aim is to develop ideas for a nature-based well-being intervention through a series of workshops with students."