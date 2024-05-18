Raglan's Post Office, currently situated in its own building on High Street, could be set to move into the nearby Gulf garage.

According to the Post Office, the move would see the branch operate operate as a "local-style" branch, with many of the current services maintained.

A consultation on the plans is under way.

One of the benefits of the move would be the "longer operational hours" between 8am to 7pm Monday to Saturday, instead of the current 9am to 12.45pm and 2-5pm Monday to Friday and morning openings on Saturdays.

The reasoning behind the proposed move is that the current postmaster is retiring and this would mean the current premises is no longer available as a post office.

However, a new agent has been identified by Post Office, who has the intention to move the service into their retail store nearby.

Post Office has said of the consultation: "Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term and the relocation of Raglan Post Office would enable us to maintain a post office service to our customers in the local community.

"Low-level access and a wide door is expected, as is a designated disabled bay and marked pedestrian walkway across the petrol station forecourt to ensure safe access to the new premises.

We’d like your help and we’re now starting a period of local public consultation and your feedback is important to us as it will help to inform our decision. "

The consultation is expected to cover a number of key areas of concern for residents, namely how easy it is to get to the branch, the accessibility and any other local community issues that may be affected by the proposed change.

Customers are invited to share their views on the change through the questionnaire available on the Post Office website, using the code 259632 or by branch name or postcode.

The consultation period will close on Friday, June 21, with the proposed date of the move expected to be in either late June or July 2024.