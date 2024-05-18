AIMEE LOUISE THOMAS, 26, of Newfoundland Way, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A467 in Newport on October 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NAOMI-CHERRISH THOMPSON, 27, of Greenfield Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HARRI EDWARDS, 28, of Abergavenny Road, Llancayo, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on A4042 at Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on October 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA FLANAGAN, 33, of Dyffryn Road, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4046 on October 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS MORGAN, 26, of Domen Close, Briery Hill, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A467 in Newport on October 15, 2023.

NATHAN BURROWS, 43, of Cunningham Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on October 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHAUN CLARK, 68, of Gaer Park Drive, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GRIGORIU DAN, 25, of Mill Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on October 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL THOMAS MASON, 58, of Aust Crescent, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on October 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK ANTHONY DAVIES, 38, of Jones Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AYODEJI ADENIGBA OLUSOLA FALANA, 48, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.