Shaun Walker has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

The 30-year-old was sentenced in 2013 to 12 years for manslaughter comprising of eight years in prison and an extension period on licence of four years.

Anyone with any information on Walker's whereabouts is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re still appealing for information to locate Shaun Walker

"If you see Walker, the public are asked not to approach him and to instead call 999.

"Anyone with any information on Walker's whereabouts can call 101, or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400109553.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."