With the arrival of summer, housebuyers are warned about the rampant growth of this plant that could halt property sales due to its destructive nature and costly elimination.

Notoriously, Wales harbours the highest concentration of Japanese Knotweed in the UK.

In affected areas like Newport, the South Wales Valleys, Cardiff and west Dyfed, the plant's swift growth of 10cm a day could lead to a £2,500 fine for the unwitting householder if left untreated.

Although not illegal, selling a house saddled with the Knotweed presence must be disclosed to buyers; non-disclosure may trigger legal action.

Experts from Compare My Move also caution that property value can plunge by 15 per cent, owing to damage and the cost of removal, which could exceed £15,000 depending on various factors.

Clear identification of the Knotweed, often through professional surveyors, ensures homeowners and prospective buyers understand the risk it poses to their property.