Ashley Mitchell, 31, pleaded guilty to possessing/having custody of a fighting dog after he appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.

The Dangerous Dogs Act offence occurred in the Aberbargoed area of Caerphilly on March 15.

Sentence was adjourned for Gwent Police to prepare an expert’s report and for a pre-sentence report on the defendant.

MORE NEWS: Woman found under the influence of drink while in charge of a car at pub

Mitchell, of Beech Avenue, Aberbargoed was granted unconditional bail by District Judge Sophie Toms.

Since February, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in Wales and England without an exemption certificate, meaning unregistered pets will be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.

The Government move to ban XL Bullies followed a series of attacks on people.

But campaigners argue that the ban is unlawful and irrational.