Barry has a proud history of show person culture with Mr Henry Danter’s holiday park and the likes of Jamie and Lewis Crole who run entertainment businesses on the island including Carousel and the recently rejuvenated bierkeller.

Show people are hardworking souls and there is not many out there as hard working as Ms Scarrott.

Her and her family have set up businesses all across the valleys, South Wales and round the Severn Bridge, with part of the family owners of the popular Porthkerry Holiday Park in Rhoose.

Before that Ms Scarrott worked in a munitions factory during the war.

She recently enjoyed her centenary birthday celebration at Talbot Green where she is now based, with over 150 guests in attendance including her three children Tommy, Rebecca and Shady (named after husband and famous show person Shady Scarrott).

Ms Scarrott recently celebrated her 100th birthday in Talbot Green (Image: Supplied)

We spoke to Ms Scarrott’s grandson Tommy who described his grandmother as the glue that holds the family together.

“She is the matriarch of the family,” said Thoams, “she is everything to us.”

Mr Danter paid tribute to Ms Scarrott and her longevity in the industry.

“I have known the family many years,” said Mr Danter. “May I extend my congratulations to Rebecca and wish her all the best.”

Grandson Thomas also sent us an emotional video of Ms Scarrott making a speech at her birthday.

Grandson Thomas also sent us an emotional video of Ms Scarrott making a speech at her birthday.

South Wales has a proud heritage of show people including Henry Danter (right) and Jamie and Lewis Crole (Image: Newsquest)

In it, Ms Scarrott, with all her years of experience, was able to pinpoint what really is important in life.

“Now this is how it has been here,” said Ms Scarrott, “we have been a very happy family in this yard.

“Happiness, sadness, sorrow, we have seen it all, but the fact remains we are all still here and all of you have got your lives to look forward to.

“Be happy and enjoy what you have got.”

Wise, wise words. Happy birthday Rebecca ‘Becky’ Scarrott.

Don’t forget! Porthkerry holiday camp, Barry Island’s bierkeller, carousel and Henry Danter’s pleasure park will all be in full swing this summer!!