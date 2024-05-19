The Furniture Store in Brynmawr has been a staple along Beaufort Street for almost two decades but will close its doors for good later this year marking the end of an era.

Owned by Phil Edmunds and Charlotte Smith the store sells a variety of furniture, homeware and gifts.

Speaking to the Argus Phil said the decision was taken due to a lack of "footfall".

He said: "We have not got a confirmed date for closure, it depends on how fast our stock sells.

"We would say provisionally the end of August or sooner.

"The reason for closing is simply there is no footfall at all left in since the new part of the retail park opened right on our doorstep .

"We are one of many who has or is shutting down over the last 6 months or so."

The store will be closed until May 22 while the couple get ready for their closing down sale.

In a Facebook post The Furniture Store said: "Sadly we need to announce we'll be closing our doors for the final time in the coming months.

It wasn't an easy decision to make. The Furniture Store has been in our life for such a long time.

"We would like to thank you all for supporting us and our family over 19 years we have been trading in Brynmawr.

Nearly 100 people took to Facebook to express their sadness and wish the couple well in their next venture.