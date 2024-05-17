Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A40 near Raglan on Thursday, May 16, at around 12.10pm.

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The crash involved two cars – a green Ford Fiesta and a grey Grand Cherokee Jeep.

The rear passengers of the Ford, a 77-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, were taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A40 near Raglan on Thursday 16 May at around 12.10pm.

"Officers investigating a collision are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400159820 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny reopened 10 hours after the accident at approximately 10:01pm last night, May 17.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "SWFRS received a call at around 12.11 pm on Thursday 16th May to an RTC on the A40 near Raglan.

"Crews attended the scene, and the stop message was given at 13.54 pm."