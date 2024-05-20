Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Baby Carter was born on February 13, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5oz 7lb. His parents are Josh and Elle, of Brynmawr, and his siblings are Rosie-mae and Kaleb.

Twins Nancy O'Donovan Brown and Jac O'Donovan Brown were born 10 weeks early on February 25, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 2lb 11oz and 2lb 13oz respectively. Mum is Charlotte Hocking Brown, of Newport. The twins spent 10 weeks in NICU at the Grange and are now thriving being at home.