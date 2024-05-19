Located on Bassaleg Road, in Newport, the home has been listed for sale at the price of £275,000.

Upon entering the property, you are greeted with a long and bright narrow hallway which leads to a spacious lounge, kitchen/dining room and utility room.

The ground floor has a gym with a warm/cold air conditioning unit with power, light, double doors, and a single door, it could also be used as a home office.

The home boasts its own gym complete with hot/cold air conditioning. Picture: Crook & Blight (Image: Crook & Blight)It has a kitchen with an attractive fitted unit, roll-top work surfaces, a uPVC double-glazed rear window and a door to the garden.

The utility room is perfect for placing a washing machine or tumble dryer, it has a side door and quarry-tiled flooring. There is also a cosy lounge with a bay window and fireplace.

Stairs led to the first floor and landing, where there were two double bedrooms, along with a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

The home has a cosy lounge, kitchen and family bathroom. Picture: Crook & Blight (Image: Crook & Blight)Outside there is a long driveway with a lawned front garden, it also has an attractive lawned rear garden with a raised decking area.

The home is in a sought-after location which is close to the M4 and City Centre.

Estate agents, Crook and Blight are accepting offers in the region of £275,000. If you are interested in viewing this lovely family home contact them on 01633222333.