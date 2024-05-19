A fantastic three-bedroom period home with a hidden secret has been put on the market.
Located on Bassaleg Road, in Newport, the home has been listed for sale at the price of £275,000.
Upon entering the property, you are greeted with a long and bright narrow hallway which leads to a spacious lounge, kitchen/dining room and utility room.
The ground floor has a gym with a warm/cold air conditioning unit with power, light, double doors, and a single door, it could also be used as a home office.
It has a kitchen with an attractive fitted unit, roll-top work surfaces, a uPVC double-glazed rear window and a door to the garden.
The utility room is perfect for placing a washing machine or tumble dryer, it has a side door and quarry-tiled flooring. There is also a cosy lounge with a bay window and fireplace.
Stairs led to the first floor and landing, where there were two double bedrooms, along with a single bedroom and a family bathroom.
Outside there is a long driveway with a lawned front garden, it also has an attractive lawned rear garden with a raised decking area.
The home is in a sought-after location which is close to the M4 and City Centre.
Estate agents, Crook and Blight are accepting offers in the region of £275,000. If you are interested in viewing this lovely family home contact them on 01633222333.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here