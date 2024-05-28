Langstone Community Council has been subject to criticism from residents for some time, with some expressing frustration over problems with the expected conduct of a community council.

Following the publication of a completion of audit letter on April 10, Audit Wales identified "significant issues" with the council's conduct in both financial years of 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The audit report highlighted three main issues with the council's conduct.

These were that the annual return had not been prepared in accordance with proper practices, the annual governance statement was inconsistent with the governance arrangements and that the council does not have proper arrangements in place to secure economy efficient and effectiveness in its use of resources.

The annual return and accounting statements were believed to have not been kept in "adequate" records and have led the auditors to consider some payments made to be "unlawful", including an effort to purchase land that is "privately owned", while some expenses receipts were considered "incomplete" and that some individual payments were not "appropriately authorised".

The council has also been accused of not complying with its "own financial regulations" and not following the rules surrounding PAYE and income tax or the requirement for an annual risk assessment review.

The council clerk and chair have been highlighted as potentially causing further expenditure by using "personal vehicles" to transport "council documents", resulting in mileage claims that are "likely to exceed alternative methods of delivery".

Further issues found included not putting the appropriate 'tax treatment' on the clerk's authorised mileage and any mileage claims made that are deemed "ordinary commuting" that should not be claimed for.

Adding to these issues highlighted in the official audit, Langstone Council has also allegedly failed to comply with The Accounts and Audit (Wales) Regulations 2014, which say that an audit completion notice should be displayed publicly for 14 days "as soon as reasonably possible" and a notice stating the audit's completion should be made "available for inspection" by councillors.

It is also understood under the Local Government (Democracy) (Wales) Act 2013 that the council should have made the audit available electronically, such as on their website.

Langstone Community Council has since posted the Audit Completion Notice for 2020-21 and 2021-22 on its website on May, 21, following an Annual General Meeting, with the hard copies placed on the council notice boards on May 22.

Audit Wales has said the current accounts for 2022-23 are "significantly overdue for audit".

A spokesperson for Audit Wales said: "The Public Audit (Wales) Act 2004 requires the council to make up its accounts to 31 March each year and to submit the accounts to the Auditor General for audit. We expected to receive the accounts by mid-August 2023."

A reminder email was sent to the council on February 13 for the accounts to be submitted by March 15 with no response and no accounts submitted.

However, according to Audit Wales, the council emailed on May 12 with an explanation for the delay, but with no timescale offered.

Audit Wales has confirmed they will be continuing to seek the accounts for audit from 2022-23 "as soon as possible".

A source has told the Argus that Audit Wales is concerned with the governance issues at Langstone Council and allegedly unlawful payments.

Numerous residents have posted on Facebook groups for the area with questions into the conduct revealed in these reports, with no responses.

Cllr Beth Sheppard shared the concerns of residents.

She said: "Many passionate residents have sought to hold Langstone Community Council accountable asking for documentation that ought to be available on Langstone Community Council website over 12 months.

"Our Newport city councillors have been incredibly supportive of our residents for a long time and due to latest developments have played a more active role.

"Had Langstone Council acted within the councillors' code of conduct, financial regulations and standing orders (as per LCC website, which are out of date) by maintaining governance standards, we would not be in this situation today.

"National Audit Wales's qualified report confirms the lack of above and gives evidential fact to those legislative failures.“

An Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, May 21, in which council char Cllr Carol Bryant was re-elected for 2024/25.

Langstone Community Council did not respond to a request for comment when approached by the Argus.

Community councils in Wales operate below the city or borough councils. They can raise money through a local precept charge on council tax bills and administer services such as running village halls, playing fields and open spaces, seats, shelters, street lighting and footpaths.