The family of Lee Crewe who died on Tuesday evening have paid tribute to him describing him as ‘lovely, inside and out’.

Officers were called to Chepstow Road, Newport, on Tuesday, May 14, after Lee was found unresponsive with serious injuries.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service later confirmed that he had died, his family are receiving support from specialist officers.

Lee’s family paid tribute to him, in a statement issued through Gwent Police, saying: “Lee was lovely, inside, and out.

"He had an infectious personality that always lit up a room. We’ll have an unbreakable bond and he’ll always be in our thoughts.

“Until we meet again our darling son.”

A Newport man, 21, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with his death and believe it to be an isolated incident.

Officers are in the area carrying out enquiries, if you have any concerns or information, please do stop, and talk with them.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We are still appealing for information if you have any information, even if you think it is minor, that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or direct message us on social media quoting 2400157385.

“Anyone who has dashcam footage, or CCTV, from Chepstow Road, or in the area around Merriott Place, between 4.45 pm and 7 pm is also asked to contact us.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details.”