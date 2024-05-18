The winners of this week's St David's Hospice Care Lotto have been announced.
Newport’s 35679 bagged £1,000 with Caldicot’s 14372 winning £500.
USK’s 500279 pocketed £250 and Griffithstown’s 26548 scored £50.
Twenty additional people each claimed £10: 01392, 02908, 09099, 11068, 13766, 23175, 25818, 29460, 32978, 35113, 42695, 51031, 78617, 79693, 100500, 102201, 500526, 500639, 2000046, and 2000340."
The earnings from the £1 tickets are important as they go towards the hospice's annual running costs which exceed £8 million.
