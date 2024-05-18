It is collaborating with Galop to create the country's first in-person support service for victims and survivors of conversion practices, according to social justice secretary Lesley Griffiths.

Lesley Griffiths said: "This new service is a first for Wales and will support survivors and victims of conversion practices.

"It is part of our wider commitment to improving the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

"Organisations throughout Wales have a crucial role in working with us to support the LGBTQ+ community."

Galop’s interim CEO, Amy Roch said: "Galop’s research shows that conversion practice abuse is a significant and ongoing issue.

"We’re grateful to the Welsh Government for ensuring that LGBT+ survivors of conversion practices have somewhere to turn for support."

The service will also offer key resources to other organisations supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Tony Smith from Principality Building Society, one of the pledged supporting partners of this initiative, voiced his pride in the endeavour.

This support service is expected to start later this year.