Rebecca Evans, cabinet secretary from the Finance, Constitution and Cabinet Office, announced the change in response to consultation on the plans.

She said 67 percent of those who took part were in favour for some level of reform to council tax.

Ms Evans said: "I am extremely grateful to everyone who responded to our consultation.

"A total of 1,676 responses were received from members of the public and a wide range of expert organisations.

"There was greatest support for reforms at the more minimal end of the spectrum (32%), although a sizeable group indicated a preference for an expanded version of reform (23%).

"On the pace of implementation, the choice receiving the most support was reform over a slower timeframe, with 35% of respondents opting for this timeframe, starting in 2028.

"24% of respondents preferred the fastest timetable (from 2025) and 17% of respondents preferred staged implementation.

"Having listened carefully to the consultation responses and the broader public conversation, I intend to deliver council tax reform over a slower timeline in line with the majority view of those who responded to our consultation."

She said the Welsh government is in the process of establishing regular revaluation cycles in the Local Government Finance (Wales) Bill that is currently being scrutinised by the Senedd.

She added: "I will bring forward an amendment to the Bill to begin five-yearly revaluations from 2028.

"This will keep council tax fair and responsive to economic circumstances, and it provides a regular opportunity for taxpayers to engage with the revaluation process, improving the transparency of how things work."

Ms Evans said she will continue working through these challenges and is protecting local services as much as possible amid huge pressure on the Welsh Government’s and local government budgets.