GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find a boy from Pontypool who has links to Gwent and Haverfordwest.
Deacon, 16 has been reported as missing. He has links to Blaenau Gwent, Abergavenny and Haverfordwest areas.
He was last seen in the Cwmbran area at around 7.20 pm on Monday, May 13.
He is described as 5ft 8 inches tall white, of a slim build, with short black hair and a slit in his eyebrow.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We’re appealing for information to find Deacon Powell, who has been reported as missing.
"Deacon 16, from Pontypool, is described as white, around 5 ft 8 inches tall, of slim build, with short black hair and a slit in his eyebrow.
"He was last seen in the Cwmbran area at around 7.20 pm on Monday 13 May.
"Deacon also has links to the Blaenau Gwent, Abergavenny and Haverfordwest areas.
"Anyone with any information on Deacon's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400156316."
"Deacon is also urged to get in touch with us."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here