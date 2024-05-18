The charity has been praised for its role in reducing pressure on local NHS services, especially with its work helping older people to return home from hospital without delays and avoiding readmission.

CRC was chosen from more than 500 charities across the UK as one of the 10 winners of the 2024 GSK IMPACT Awards.

The charity will now receive £40,000 in unrestricted funding, as well as support and leadership development from health and care charity, The King's Fund.

Chris Jones, CEO of Care & Repair Cymru, said: “We are thrilled to receive this award, which recognises the tireless efforts of Care and Repair staff right across Wales.

"We believe healthy ageing begins with healthy homes, that’s why we are speaking up for older people in Wales and working hard to adapt, repair and improve the homes of those who are most vulnerable.

"Thank you to GSK and The Kings Fund for recognising this vital work."