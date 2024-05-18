The platform, expected to go live later this year, aims to improve access to books, e-books, and other library services.

Backed by more than £900,000, the digital library will allow people to share their resources with other libraries.

The implementation will also pave the way for library services to collaborate on other developments such as a single Welsh library card.

Lesley Griffiths, cabinet secretary for Culture and Social Justice, said: "Libraries are an important part of our communities, they’re a great place to access free books and resources and we want to make them easier to use.

"This new digital library platform will encourage and support even more people to benefit from the services libraries are able to offer."

Nicola Pitman, chair of the Society of Chief Librarians Cymru, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to improve services to Library Customers across Wales and we can’t wait to see what can be achieved with the new Platform."