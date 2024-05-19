Monmouthshire County Council revealed in May last year it had submitted an expression of interest to host the annual event, that traditionally rotates between North and South Wales, in 2026 – which would be a decade since the Abergavenny National Eisteddfod.

However at the county council’s May meeting Angela Sandles, the cabinet member responsible, said organisers don’t intend bringing the Welsh language celebration of arts and culture, that is attended by around 150,000 throughout the week, to Monmouthshire this decade.

She said: “Unfortunately we’ve not been successful in our expression of interest to host the Eisteddfod in the current round up to 2030 but the good news news is we’ve been informed there’s a strong possibility we may be able to host the Urdd Eisteddfod in the next decade.”

The Urdd, the Welsh language youth movement, says its annual week long Eisteddfod for children and young people aged eight to 25, usually attracts around 90,000 visitors.

Llanfoist and Govilon Conservative member Tomos Davies said it was “clearly disappointing” Monmouthshire has missed out on hosting in 2026 and wouldn’t be able to realise the economic benefits but it was “encouraging” the Urdd could stage its event in the county.

Cllr Sandles said it would be “fantastic” to get an application in for 2031.