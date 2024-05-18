Lauren Price, from Ystrad Mynach, become world champion after defeating Jessica McCaskill of the United States in a fight at Cardiff's Utilitia Arena on Saturday, May 11.

She made history, becoming the first female boxer in Wales to achieve this feat, and did so as the only Welsh boxer to have won a gold medal at the Olympic Games as an amateur.

Ms Price is only 29, and has become the world champion less than two years after her first professional fight in 2022.

Her achievements have drawn praise from the Senedd, with Delyth Jewell, South East Wales MS, making a statement to the Senedd on Wednesday, May 15.

She said: "Congratulations are due to Ystrad Mynach’s Lauren Price for becoming the world boxing champion. Lauren has created history by becoming the first Welsh woman to do this.

“After winning the world title, she dedicated it to her grandmother Linda and late grandfather Derek, who recognised and nurtured her sporting talent from a young age. They raised her from when she was three days old and she’s paid tribute to the love and support they gave her.

“And the community in Ystrad Mynach have shown their support too, by welcoming her back last Sunday in style.

“Lauren has squeezed so much into her 29 years – from playing football for Wales internationally, representing her nation in the Commonwealth Games, and of course, winning a gold medal in the Olympics."

Ms Price has also recently spoken of her pride at being Welsh and how supportive the Welsh are of their own.

To finish her statement, Ms Jewell described Ms Price's comments as "an important message for other young people".

She added: "So congratulations Lauren, from us in the Senedd. I’m sure the best for you is still to come.”

Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales East, has tabled a motion, known as a statement of opinion, in the Senedd, calling for Lauren Price to be included in the shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The motion has major cross-party support, with 15 members of the Senedd, including colleagues from Labour and Conservatives, adding their signatures.