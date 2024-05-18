A twelve-minute drive away from Dale village, Watwick Beach is renowned for being quiet and secluded yet filled with passing yachts during lunch time.

The beach is based on the narrow peninsula leading to St Anne’s head and has a sizeable area of golden sand with nearby rock pools and caves to explore.

Watwick Bay is a secluded and quiet beach. (Image: Google Maps)Windsurfing and sailing also work well in Watwick Beach because of its sheltered bay and dogs are allowed during every time of the year.

Watwick Bay is only reachable from the Pembrokeshire Coast Path and there are no parking, toilet, or restaurant facilities.

The beach is only accessible from the Pembrokeshire Coast Path. (Image: Google Maps)Dale is the nearest village to Watwick Beach where there is a restaurant, pub, a selection of B&Bs, self-catering accommodation and an activity centre providing watersports tuition.

Before visiting, you should check the tide times, so you avoid the incoming tide and have enough time to enjoy the sandy part of the beach, especially as there is no lifeguard service.

There are rock pools to explore around Watwick Bay. (Image: Google Maps)

The closest alternative beaches to Watwick Bay include Dale, Monk Haven and West Dale.