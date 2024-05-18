DESPITE THE threat of potential thunderstorms this weekend, the weather forecasts are predicting yet another mini-heatwave over the next few days.
Both Saturday and Sunday are predicted to hit temperatures within the twenties at their hottest, with Saturday reaching 22 degrees, and Sunday 23 degrees.
According to the Met Office official forecast for today: "A mainly cloudy day with bright or sunny intervals. Showers are likely in places, these turning heavy and thundery by the afternoon. Feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 22 °C."
Sunday's forecast is a little drier, with the Met Office predicting: "Any low cloud, mist and fog soon lifting to leave a fine day with sunny spells. The odd heavy shower may develop through the afternoon, but most places staying dry. Maximum temperature 23°C."
BBC weatherman Derek Brockway has even suggested that Sunday could be the perfect time for a barbeque or trip to the seaside.
UV levels are likely to be high, but pollen levels will be low.
Hourly weekend forecast
The hourly forecast for Newport and much of Gwent this weekend is below.
Saturday
Noon: 17 degrees
1pm: 18 degrees
2pm: 18 degrees
3pm: 18 degrees
4pm: 19 degrees
5pm: 20 degrees
6pm: 20 degrees
7pm: 18 degrees
8pm: 17 degrees
9pm: 17 degrees
10pm: 16 degrees
11pm: 16 degrees
Sunday
6am: 12 degrees
7am: 13 degrees
8am: 14 degrees
9am: 15 degrees
10am: 16 degrees
11am: 17 degrees
12pm: 18 degrees
1pm: 20 degrees
2pm: 21 degrees
3pm: 22 degrees
4pm: 23 degrees
5pm: 21 degrees
6pm: 21 degrees
7pm: 21 degrees
8pm: 19 degrees
9pm: 18 degrees
10pm: 17 degrees
11pm: 15 degrees
