Both Saturday and Sunday are predicted to hit temperatures within the twenties at their hottest, with Saturday reaching 22 degrees, and Sunday 23 degrees.

According to the Met Office official forecast for today: "A mainly cloudy day with bright or sunny intervals. Showers are likely in places, these turning heavy and thundery by the afternoon. Feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 22 °C."

Sunday's forecast is a little drier, with the Met Office predicting: "Any low cloud, mist and fog soon lifting to leave a fine day with sunny spells. The odd heavy shower may develop through the afternoon, but most places staying dry. Maximum temperature 23°C."

BBC weatherman Derek Brockway has even suggested that Sunday could be the perfect time for a barbeque or trip to the seaside.

UV levels are likely to be high, but pollen levels will be low.

Hourly weekend forecast

The hourly forecast for Newport and much of Gwent this weekend is below.

Saturday

Noon: 17 degrees

1pm: 18 degrees

2pm: 18 degrees

3pm: 18 degrees

4pm: 19 degrees

5pm: 20 degrees

6pm: 20 degrees

7pm: 18 degrees

8pm: 17 degrees

9pm: 17 degrees

10pm: 16 degrees

11pm: 16 degrees

Sunday

6am: 12 degrees

7am: 13 degrees

8am: 14 degrees

9am: 15 degrees

10am: 16 degrees

11am: 17 degrees

12pm: 18 degrees

1pm: 20 degrees

2pm: 21 degrees

3pm: 22 degrees

4pm: 23 degrees

5pm: 21 degrees

6pm: 21 degrees

7pm: 21 degrees

8pm: 19 degrees

9pm: 18 degrees

10pm: 17 degrees

11pm: 15 degrees