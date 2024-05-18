Parton was quoted in a short clip played on Radio 4's Today Programme saying she "couldn't give away all the secrets yet", causing excitement around the revelations.

She was talking about a TV program about her possible Welsh ancestry due to be broadcast next year.

TOP STORIES:

Three refurbished Conwy paddling pools set for long-awaited reopening

Inside Llandudno’s newest restaurant which has opened after £500K revamp

Sushi takeaway set to open in Llandudno as plans divide public opinion

Jada Star, the singer's niece, has said that the family believes Parton's mother might hail from Conwy, providing further intrigue for fans.

Yet, fans will have to wait for the "all the juicy details" which will be disclosed when her documentary airs.

In 2008, during a concert in Cardiff, Parton, who has sold over 100 million records, confessed her Welsh ancestry to fans.

“Some of my mother's people, the Owens, are from there (Wales),” Parton later told Wales Online.

Having Welsh ancestry is something Parton herself is reportedly "tickled pink" about.

Dolly Parton is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist, known primarily for her decades-long career in country music.

With a career spanning over fifty years, Parton is one performer who deserves the accolade "living legend".

She has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

And she has managed to stay relevant in every decade of her career - even taking the stager at Glastonbury in 2014.

In March this year, the country star's collaboration with rapper Pitbull “Powerful Women" was released.

In 2023, Parton brought out Rockstar - her forty-ninth solo studio album.

Celebrating her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a honour she at first declined, the rock star elite from Pink to Peter Frampton, Joan Jett to Judas Priest's Rob Halford, and the two living Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, accepted the invite to sing with Parton.

What next? A duet with Tom Jones or Shirley Bassey perhaps?