Leanne Hill from Caldicot was caught when police officers arrested her child Sharna Huntley after they saw a suspected deal.

Pamela Kaiga, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “On February 22, last year Miss Huntley, who was 17 years old at the time of the offences, was found to have cannabis and money on her person.

“Searches were completed at Miss Huntley and the defendant's home address.

“The defendant was present at the time and a number of drugs were located together with a number of phones and drugs paraphernalia.

“The drugs that were found included amphetamine, cannabis and morphine.”

The prosecutor added: “A phone attributed to the defendant was downloaded and found to contain messages showing the defendant supplying cannabis and amphetamine.

“It also showed messages of the defendant instructing her daughter Miss Huntley to supply drugs.

“The drug expert witness concluded that the defendant is a user turned dealer and that she was a low level supplier.”

Hill, 37, of Oakley Way, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of amphetamine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

She also admitted possession of morphine.

The offences were committed between Christmas Day 2022 and February 22, 2023.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Hill: “The police arrested your daughter in possession of cannabis and money because they thought that she had been involved in a drug deal.

“That led to a search of her home address, which was then of course, your home address.

“She was 17 at the time and she's now 18.”

The judge added: “Your offending is mitigated by the fact that you have no previous convictions.

“Involving your young daughter in your offending is a gravely aggravating factor.

“On the other hand, in mitigation, I bear in mind your difficult background and all the contents of the pre-sentence report which clearly set out your very difficult circumstances at the time.”

Hill was sentenced to a 16-month community order.

The defendant must undertake a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and do 150 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay £200 costs and a £50 fine.