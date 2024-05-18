An empty shop in Caerphilly town centre could be turned into a pizza restaurant, according to new plans lodged with council.
The property at 47 Cardiff Road was most recently the Bwthyn candle store but, according to planning documents, stands vacant and is ripe for redevelopment.
Pizza chain Fireaway, which also has a branch in Ystrad Mynach, is earmarked to move into the building, designs submitted to Caerphilly Council show.
Delta Tech Ltd, acting as planning agents for the application, said the proposed new restaurant and takeaway will provide internal seating for customers at a “new food outlet service for the local community”.
The application is currently out for public consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0334/COU.
