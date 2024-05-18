The chocolate brand announced that its Dairy Milk Mint Crisps would be discontinued and that lovers of the bar would be unable to find them ever again.

Customers were quick to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their distress at the situation.

Cadbury fans sadened after iconic Dairy Milk bar axed by brand

Sharing an old picture of the Cadbury chocolate bar, one customer asked the brand: "@CadburyUK @DairyMilkIn When will we get these bad boys back?

"They are very much missed #chocolate #dairymilk."

Responding to the question, the Dairy Milk producer said there were no plans to bring the mint crisps back.

The company said: "We understand your love for this product, but currently, there are no plans to reintroduce it.

"We do however, have lots of chocolatey treats to try."

This comes after the company announced that its Dairy Milk Orange Chocolate Bar would be axed.

A Mondelēz International (owners of Cadbury) spokesperson, in The Sun, said: "We continuously adapt our product range to ensure it meets changing tastes whilst supporting growth for our customers and business.

“Our Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Chocolate Bar (180g) was discontinued in January 2024, but our delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Buttons are still available for consumers to enjoy.”

The sweet treat was launched back in 2021 following the success of other chocolate orange Cadbury products.

These chocolates included the likes of an orange Twirl (2019) and orange Buttons and Fingers (2020).