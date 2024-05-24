Women of Newport (WoN) are a community group who showcase, connect and empower individuals and groups, who have rapidly transformed in the last two years with their work being highlighted in the media.

The group’s work has been recognised with invites to the Senedd twice in just two months, following funding from the National Community Lottery Fund and Newport Council.

The Community Champions exhibition was designed to celebrate 21 influential and inspirational women working the local community.

Hosted at the Senedd Building in Cardiff on May 1 by WoN project manager and secretary Dawn Clayton, the evening was open to all member politicians, including local MS Natasha Asghar and councillor Chris Reeks.

Many local businesses were also in attendance, including Comet Security Group LTD, Xclusive Jewellery, and Coleg Gwent, alongside representatives from Gwent and South Wales Police.

People from all different groups and organisations came together to celebrate the importance of volunteering and to call for more support from those in power (Image: Women of Newport)

The event was held at the Senedd to enable the group’s voices to be heard by those who can help them to “thrive”.

The event held a very poignant message, delivered by Ms Clayton, around the dwindling appearance of the volunteering community.

She said: “Voluntary organisations seem to be overwhelmed by constantly bridging the gap in those professional services who have been feeling the squeeze of budgetary constraints as well as all the other services volunteers have been providing, sometimes out of their own pockets and giving time often at the expense of their own family commitments and their own health.

“This is especially true post-pandemic in this cost-of-living crisis where finances and services are stretched to breaking point and an increase in children and adults experiencing mental health issues are being seen daily.”

Members of the group took part in a panel debate where they were joined by chair of Community House in Newport, Ingrid Wilson MBE and equity lead at Maindee Primary, Martine Smith, for a discussion on the importance of volunteers.

A panel debate took place among three group leaders to discuss the challenges faced by those in the volunteering sector (Image: Women of Newport)WoN founder Kamila Jarczak said: “I am extremely happy and privileged to be able to work with so many amazing individuals and organisations or deliver interesting and meaningful projects through Women of Newport.

“As a person who is actively involved in Newport’s community work I would like to see more support given to this sector. Volunteers are very precious, but it also means being overworked and overwhelmed these days.”

Ms Wilson took the opportunity to call on councillors and Senedd members to provide the financial support needed to “unlock the hidden talents” of everyone at the event to “overcome the huge adversities still present in our communities”.

Ms Smith spoke of the sector being at “breaking point” and the need to work together to create the change that “so desperately needed”.

Many people were invited to speak of their experiences within the volunteering sector (Image: Women of Newport)The event closed with thanks given to the local MSs who had sponsored this and the previous exhibition, with particular note paid to the presence of the new High Sheriff of Gwent, Helen Mifflin, who later praised the group for their “enthusiasm, stamina and determination” to make positive changes for women who have often been “overlooked and underestimated”.

Jayne Bryant MS also praised the “incredible work” done by volunteers in her closing speech, and highlighted how grateful the communities are to these people.