South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Main road closed with police on scene at crash

Live

Pengam Road, Blackwood, closed following crash

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • Pengam Road in Blackwood is closed following a crash
  • Police are on scene and have closed the road between Beech avenue and Waun Borfa Road.
  • Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos