A motorbike was seized by police on patrol on Saturday.
During a regular stop for a documents check in Newport, Gwent Police seized a motorbike.
The driver was found to have no insurance, no bike licence, no tax, and no MOT.
Gwent Police have reported the driver for the "full house" of document offences.
This motorbike was stopped in #Newport for a documents check.— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) May 18, 2024
No insurance✅
No bike licence✅
No tax✅
No MOT✅
Driver reported for the full house of document offences and the bike was seized
