However, having such an operation next door can become a nuisance, leaving you wondering what actions can be taken to bring it to an end.

If you've been unable to make an amicable arrangement with your neighbour, here is how to object to an Airbnb let next door.

How do I stop my neighbour from letting their property on Airbnb?





According to the legal experts over at Forsters, it is possible to stop your neighbour from letting their property on Airbnb if the lease prevents them from doing this, If they fail to adhere to local planning rules and if this use is causing a nuisance.

In cases where the property use goes against the lease, it may be possible to ask the landlord to compel the resident to follow the rules of property use.

In London, it is also required by law that those looking to use their home as a short-term let for a period exceeding 90 days out of the year apply for planning permission.

In Scotland, it is required that those looking to do this gain a licence.

These applications can be refused when it is believed that allowing a short-term let would cause a nuisance, security issues and affect the sense of community of the area.

If the let is causing a nuisance (noise and damage to the common areas), it is possible to curtail this through civil proceedings, an injunction or action by the local authority.

However, the legal firm warned: "Civil proceedings are expensive but the threat of such action, and the likely liability for costs, may be effective in itself to ensure your neighbour ceases such nuisance."

It added: "as well as securing injunctive relief, substantial damages can be sought to compensate for nuisance suffered and/or delays in being able to let or sale your property."