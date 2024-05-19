Lee Crewe, 36, from Newport was found unresponsive with serious injuries on Chepstow Road on Tuesday, May 14.

Paramedics later confirmed he had died.

A 21-year-old man from Newport arrested on suspicion of murder was charged last night.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before the city’s magistrates’ court tomorrow morning.

Mr Crewe’s family said in a tribute: "Lee was lovely, inside and out. He had an infectious personality that always lit up a room.

"We’ll always have an unbreakable bond and he’ll always be in our thoughts.

"Until we meet again our darling son."

Gwent Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with his death.

The force said his family are being supported by officers and appealed for witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts remain with Lee Crewe’s family and friends at this time.

“As part of our investigation, we want to speak to anyone who may have any information or details that could assist our investigation, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.

“Our officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries, if you have any concerns or information, please do stop and talk with them.

“If you have any information, even if you think it is minor, that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or direct message us on social media quoting 2400157385.”

A Gwent Police spokesperson added: “Anyone with dashcam footage, or CCTV, from Chepstow Road, or in the area around Merriott Place, between 4.45pm and 7pm on Tuesday, May 14 is also asked to contact us.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details.”