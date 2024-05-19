The Government is set to finally release the official report into the scandal at 12.30pm on Monday, May 20, after originally delaying it numerous times, most recently from March.

They had said they would not begin the compensation process until the report was released, despite numerous petitions with thousands of signatures being submitted to Parliament in recent weeks.

The compensation is set to offer £100,000 to each family who has been impacted by the scandal, with many of the victims having died while waiting for justice.

Factor 8 has released an official timeline of Monday's event, which shows that from 8am those who registered and signed a confidentiality undertaking will be able to access an embargoed copy of the report.

The official embargo will be lifted at 12.30pm, followed by remarks from inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff at 2pm, and at approximately 5pm, an apology and official statement in the House of Commons by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Many politicians have spoken out about the delay in releasing the final report, admitting that the waiting has caused many families further "injustice" for their loved ones.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has said “successive governments” bear responsibility for the “appalling” contaminated blood scandal.

He told Sky News: “I have not seen the report yet but I would anticipate that Sir Brian Langstaff is going to criticise, as you said, successive governments.

“Everyone has got their responsibility to bear in this appalling scandal and we have got a shared responsibility to put it right.

“I was really pleased to see the front page of The Sunday Times today, Caroline Wheeler and others also campaigning very brilliantly on this, because every four days one of the victims dies without justice.

“So, the moment to act can’t come soon enough.”

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has accepted that the infected blood scandal had been “shameful”.

A report into the scandal will be published on Monday, with the Government set to face a compensation bill which could be more than £10 billion.

The Defence Secretary told Sky News: “Yes, I think it has been too slow, of course I do.”